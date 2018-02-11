3 dead, 4 injured after helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon National Park

(ABC News) — A helicopter touring through the Grand Canyon crashed late Saturday afternoon, killing three people and injuring another four, officials told ABC News.

A Papillion Airways Eurocopter EC130 “sustained substantial damage” when a crash was caused “under unknown circumstances” in the Grand Canyon,” FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer told ABC News.

Kenitzer added that the location of the crash is 3 miles east of the Grand Canyon West Airport, which is located in Peach Springs, Arizona.

Helicopters were to be used to evacuate the injured.

