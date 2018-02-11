3 dead, 4 injured after helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon National Park

(Photo Courtesy: Teddy Fujimoto) The scene where a helicopter crashed in Grand Canyon National Park on Feb. 10, 2018. Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley told ABC News that the crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. local time, with 6 passengers and 1 pilot on board the helicopter.

(ABC News) — A helicopter touring through the Grand Canyon crashed late Saturday afternoon, killing three people and injuring another four, officials told ABC News.

A Papillion Airways Eurocopter EC130 “sustained substantial damage” when a crash was caused “under unknown circumstances” in the Grand Canyon,” FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer told ABC News.

Kenitzer added that the location of the crash is 3 miles east of the Grand Canyon West Airport, which is located in Peach Springs, Arizona.

Helicopters were to be used to evacuate the injured.

ABC News has reached out to Papillion Airways for comment.

