Connecticut governor seeks review of voting by mail

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is calling for a review of how voting by mail might be implemented in Connecticut.

The Democrat has signed an executive order requiring the Office of Policy and Management to review potential methods and requirements to allow voting by mail for all local, state and federal elections in Connecticut.

OPM will work with Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s office on the review.

OPM is charged with exploring the administrative, technological, legal, security and fiscal requirements associated with voting by mail.

Malloy says at least 22 states have provisions to conduct some elections entirely by mail. Colorado, Oregon and Washington only vote by mail.

OPM’s analysis and a framework for legislation, administrative changes and other recommendations are due to Malloy and Merrill by September 30.