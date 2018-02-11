Connecticut governor seeks review of voting by mail

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is calling for a review of how voting by mail might be implemented in Connecticut.

The Democrat has signed an executive order requiring the Office of Policy and Management to review potential methods and requirements to allow voting by mail for all local, state and federal elections in Connecticut.

OPM will work with Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s office on the review.

Related: Transcript of Governor Malloy’s final State of the State Address

OPM is charged with exploring the administrative, technological, legal, security and fiscal requirements associated with voting by mail.

Malloy says at least 22 states have provisions to conduct some elections entirely by mail. Colorado, Oregon and Washington only vote by mail.

OPM’s analysis and a framework for legislation, administrative changes and other recommendations are due to Malloy and Merrill by September 30.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s