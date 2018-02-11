Creative crafts for Valentines Day

(WTNH)- Valentines day is quickly approaching and with a quick trip to the grocery store, you can gather everything you need to prepare some do it yourself crafts.

Blogger Charlotte Smith came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday and showed us some creative and easy ways to create your own gifts.

One item Smith showed was a Glitter heart mobile. In order to complete this item, you’ll need a few clear plastic take out containers, some glue, gems, ribbons and a coat hanger.

A second item is Flower art. With this you can grab a bouquet of mixed flowers and cut off the flower buds. Then you use the flower buds to spell out a word to display.

Smith was able to show us how to make some easy crafts with some simple items.