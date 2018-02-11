Home catches fire in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)–A basement caught fire in a home on Fordham Trail in Old Saybrook on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the home around 11:54 a.m.

The fire was located in the basement, on the exterior, and in the first floor wall. Electrical service to the home was involved in the fire, which limited firefighting efforts temporarily.

Fire officials said Eversource was able to shut off power to a section of town remotely within a minute or two of the request by the Fire Department.

Residents in the effected area were inconvenienced without power for 30 minutes. Once the home was isolated from the power system, Eversource remotely turned the power back on.

Old Saybrok Fire responded with 43 firefighters, Essex Fire Dept responded with an Engine, Ladder, and Rescue. Old Saybrook Ambulance provided two ambulances, Middlesex Hospital Paramedics were on scene and Clinton Fire responded with their Rapid Intervention Team for Firefighter Safety and Rescue. The Westbrook Fire Dept covered the Old Saybrook Fire Headquarters on Main Street with an Engine.

No further information was released.