Irish dinner serves as fundraiser for St. Patrick’s Day parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The rainy weather on Sunday was the perfect backdrop for a warm, traditional Irish dinner. That’s just what they got at the Knights of Saint Patrick in New Haven.

Tradition is the key word there, as for generations St. Patrick’s Day Parade Secretary Seamus Bohan has been cooking up the dish.

The money raised from these plates go towards putting on the parade in the Elm City.

News 8 is a proud sponsor of the event, which is Sunday, March 11.

