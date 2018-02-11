NHL draft pick Max Letunov has seen his game, UConn’s hockey program grow

By Published:
Connecticut forward Max Letunov (27) during the first period of an NCAA college game against Arizona State at the Desert Hockey Classic tournament, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–Max Letunov is more than just a goal scorer.

A two-way threat, Letunov is the Huskies‘ leading scorer and he’s also among the Top 10 in Hockey East points. When he’s on the ice, good things happen for UConn, and it’s been that way since he got to Storrs.

“I made a lot of strides since freshman year. I’ve gotten stronger and faster and try not to think about the pressure,” he said.

The soon to be 22-year-old took the long road to Storrs. He arrived with a lot of hype, as a second-round NHL draft pick, and he has continued to grow with some help from Cavanaugh.

“Everyday during practcie he tells me little things I wouldn’t see. Those little things help a lot.”

Originally selected by St Louis, Letunov is now property of the San Jose Sharks. He could head to the NHL after this season.

When he does leave, the league will get a well rounded player. He’s not afraid to drop the gloves if he had to.

“You’re a scorer, not a fighter, right?”, our John Pierson asked him.

“Yeah, but if I have to, I’ll fight anyone to help a teammate,” he said.

