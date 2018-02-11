Police: Man tried to rob woman at Bristol bank

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a woman at a bank in Bristol on Sunday.

It happened at the Webster Bank on 150 Main Street in Bristol. The woman had just made a cash withdrawal from the ATM when she noticed a man approach her vehicle. She said the man opened her passenger side door and tried to get in the car. She drove quickly away from the area.

No property was taken, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with a scarf concealing his face. He had a medium build and was about 5′-10″ tall. It was reported that he had an object in his hand at the time of the incident. At this time it is unknown what the object may have been.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bristol Police at (860) 584-3011.

