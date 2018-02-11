Power outage may have caused bad car crash in Stratford

Related Coverage Major power outages overnight in Stratford area

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Residents in Stratford are finally getting their power back after a night in the dark, as United Illuminating reports that around a third of the city was without power on Saturday night.

Now, officials are looking into whether or not the power outage is to blame for the bad crash.

“Two cars did not stop at at the intersection and they slammed right into each other,” said Rosie Downey, who was an eyewitness. “One of them spun around a few times before it stopped.”

The crash happened at West Broad Street and Linden Avenue, near the Milford line.

Original Story: Major power outages overnight in Stratford area

Downey said power had already gone out in that area, and she believes the traffic lights were not working.

She was working in a nearby convenience store when the lights went out.

“We were taking care of customers and there was a crackling sound and then a big boom and the power went out,” she said.

At the height of the outage, 26,000 people were without power. There is no word yet on what caused the outages.