Neighbors receiving terrorizing phone calls, threatening loved ones

SEYMOUR and MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors in Monroe and Seymour say they are being terrorized by calls threatening their loved ones.

Andrea Greenberg says her phone rang Friday morning with “no caller ID” showing on the screen. She didn’t pick up until the third time it rang consecutively, thinking it must be urgent.

Andrea says the frantic person on the other side of the line explained there was an accident involving her husband. She says her world came shattering down in an instant.

“I said ‘tell me what’s wrong, what’s going on,'” Greenberg told News 8.

The caller told Andrea there was a crash and her husband was at fault and she needed to cooperate or they’d take extreme measures.

“He said his brother has a gun to your husband’s head right now,” Andrea recalled emotionally. “I’m screaming, what, what, put my husband on the phone, what is going on?”

She said red flags went up the longer the call lasted and she decided to hang up; but, she was called again. Again, Andrea hung up and got ahold of her husband. She said these criminals terrorized her family and evoked extreme fear.

“They are absolutely playing and preying on our vulnerabilities,” Greenberg said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you live.”

Andrea and her husband say they cannot imagine how many other people have felt this fear with similar calls.

Marco Torri is at least one other victim. He said he got the call last Friday and was told his daughter was in trouble. What he didn’t know is that the callers also got ahold of his daughter, scamming her of $550 and recording her voice to use against her father.

“They said we got her and they were saying they were molesting her and beating her and all these things to get to your mind and now you’re shaking,” Torri explained. “I would do anything for my daughter – my daughter is my life.”

Torri also said the dots were not connecting and he hung up. He said the person on the other side of the line wants you to panic and not have time to think about calling police.

Andrea Greenberg said when she made her police report, she was told six other people came forward saying they also received similar calls.

We have reached out to local police departments to see how many reports have been issued. We’ll bring you the latest numbers when we hear back.