The most common missed tax deductions

By Published:

(WTNH)- With the tax laws changing, this may be the last year you itemize your return.

Financial Professional and owner of Cowen Tax Advisory Group Roger Cowen says there are plenty of deductions you can take advantage of.

Cowen says one of the most overlooked tax deductions is retirement contributions. Contributions made to your traditional IRA may be tax-deductible. IRA contributions for 2017 can be made as late as April 17, 2018.

A second overlooked tax deduction is medical and dental. Cowen says out of pocket medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income can be deducted if you itemize your deductions on Schedule A. On January 1, 2019, the threshold returns to 10% of AGI.

On Good Morning Connecticut, Cowen was able to provide tips on when a person should itemize. He also was able to provide information on what the new tax laws mean for us next year.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s