Two injured in head-on crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a head-on collision motor vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4680 Black Rock Turnpike around 4:10 p.m.

Murat Doganaksoy, 48 years-old of Weston, was traveling Northbound on Black Rock Turnpike, when the car collided into another vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by Nicole Demattia.

Both drivers were taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.

