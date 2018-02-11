US Sen. Murphy to meet with kids in Hartford, Bloomfield

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin are planning to host a discussion with young people in North Hartford involved in Promise Zone youth engagement and employment programs.

The Democratic senator said the goal of Monday’s discussion is to hear firsthand from those in the programs about their experiences.

Murphy will also give an update on efforts to secure federal funding for job training and youth engagement programs.

The Promise Zone designation gives the community preference for federal funding to help create jobs, increase economic activity, expand educational opportunities, improve health and wellness, enhance the availability of affordable housing, and reduce violent crime in the community.

Also Monday, Murphy plans to lead a discussion with students at Metacomet Elementary School in Bloomfield about Black History Month.

