8 arrested following string of New Haven K2 overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people are facing charges for a number of recent overdoses in New Haven.

Following an investigation into a string of overdoses involving “K2,” a synthetic cannabinoid, authorities arrested eight people and are still searching for one suspect.

Related Content: New Haven sees 9 overdoses in 6 hours Thursday

On Monday, police arrested Kevin Michael Sabo, 36, Raul Santiago, 51, Umar Abdul Shahid, 51, Jose Javier Vega, 35, and Anthony Steven Williams, 56, all of New Haven, for a number of similar charges ranging from Sale of a Narcotic Substance to Possession of a Controlled Substance. Marcos Medero, 40, and Mareani Reyes 32, both of Waterbury, and Carlos Morales, 50, and Destiny Pervis, 28, both of West Haven, face similar charges.

Police say Vega stole money from a victim and ran from police. He was later caught and allegedly stated that he had stolen the cash to purchase K2. He has been charged with Robbery in the 3rd Degree.

Related Content: Officials warn about synthetic pot after rash of overdoses

According to police, Felix Melendez, 36, of New Haven, remains on the loose.

Officials say since Jan. 25, emergency crews have been warning the public of the dangers involved in taking illegal drugs.

The New Haven Police Department is asking anyone with information on those committing crimes involving illegal drugs to call investigators at 203-946-6304.