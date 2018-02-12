Coach, players accused of using racial slurs during middle school basketball game

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — The coach and players of a middle school boys basketball team in Prospect have been accused of using racial slurs during a game last Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, school officials at the Long River Middle School say the coach and players allegedly used the slurs and encouraged physical behavior during their game against City Hill Middle School.

The school says it is currently investigating these allegations.

The letter can be read in its entirety below:

Dear parents and guardians: Long River Middle School is in a very unfortunate situation as our boys basketball players and our coach have been accused of allegedly using racial slurs and encouraging overtly physical behavior in a game last Thursday afternoon against City Hill Middle School. Please know that we are working with the Naugatuck Public Schools in a joint investigation to resolve this issue. Tomorrow morning I will be meeting with the principal of City Hill Middle School. Also at this meeting will be the boys basketball coaches from both schools as well as both schools athletic director’s. The superintendent’s of both districts have been kept informed of what we have found out at this time and we will report to them after our meeting tomorrow. After our investigation is complete, Region 16 will send out a statement regarding these allegations. Thank you for your time and patience as we continue to go through the process of investigating these allegations made against our school and community. Respectfully, Derek D. Muharem”