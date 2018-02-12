Car crash closes North Street in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — North Street in Milford is closed after a car crashed into a pole Sunday night.

According to the Milford Police Department, a car crashed into a pole on North Street near Eisenhower Park. They say the crash resulted in wires falling across the road.

Police say there were power outages in the area as a result of the crash, however power has since been restored.

Power outages in the North St area as a result of the MVA. Road is expected to be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/PABQh1rznr — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) February 11, 2018

Authorities closed the block and expect it to reopen around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

At this time there is no word on the cause of this accident or if anyone was injured.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.