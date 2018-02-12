Fasting or feasting? Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday fall on the same day

Related Coverage Last minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas from the Connecticut Post Mall

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This year, Feb. 14 puts Catholics all over the world in a tricky situation. Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day fall on the same day for the first time since World War II.

Some Catholics are wondering if they can still enjoy some Valentine’s Day sweets while they fast for the beginning of Lent.

For locals, this question has already been answered by the Archdiocese of Hartford.

Related Content: Last minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas from the Connecticut Post Mall

The Archdiocese suggests that Catholics celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13.

“Unlike a Friday in Lent, when a dispensation is sometimes given from fast and abstinence on St. Patrick’s Day, Ash Wednesday is a more solemn and universal day of prayer and penance for Catholics and many other Christians as well,” the Archdiocese of Hartford said in a statement. “So, there is no dispensation from fast and abstinence on Ash Wednesday, February 14, in the Archdiocese of Hartford.”