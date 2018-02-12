FEMA to stop paying for hotels for Puerto Rican evacuees in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Puerto Rican evacuees now living in Connecticut are facing a deadline this week.The federal government put them up in hotels after hurricanes damaged their homes but that funding is about to run out.

The federal government has been paying for their hotels here until they could go back there. Five months later, FEMA now says it is going to stop paying for those rooms here. The problem is, the federal government still has not come close to repairing everything back there.

Folks from Puerto Rico took refuge all over the United States. Officials tell us that there are 35 households in the Hartford area who for whom the federal government is going to quit paying the hotel bills as of Wednesday. Many of them got extensions last month. That was after FEMA declared their homes were habitable despite some of them not having roofs, power or clean water.

Will they get another extension? Maybe not. The Salvation Army reports the hotels are being told of the funding deadline, even if the families are not. In some of these cases, the families would like to return home, but the rebuilding of Puerto Rico is going so slowly, they still don’t have a home to which to return.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is meeting with an evacuee support group on Monday morning to talk about the funding for Puerto Rico in the new federal budget passed last week. Puerto Rican evacuees now living in Connecticut are facing a deadline this week.The federal government put them up in hotels after hurricanes damaged their homes but that funding is about to run out.

New Haven is hosting 800 people from Puerto Rico, including 200 school aged children.

These local support groups are trying to provide a safety net for the evacuees as federal funds run out.