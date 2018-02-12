FIXER Bag ready to carry your items in style

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is home to a lot of innovators and entrepreneurs, it’s always been that way.

On this edition of Nyberg, we introduce you to Thom O’Leary.

He’s got a brand-new multi-purpose messenger bag with a lot of secret compartments that is being made in New Haven. By the way, the bag only weighs one pound!

Nyberg: Branford author pens book describing love affair between Eleanor Roosevelt, female journalist

“This is a bag that’s just more than a bag, but still, you know, it’s a bag,” O’Leary explained. Modular, adaptive, customizable to your mission. Full of secret features and hidden compartments. Every stitch, every single stitch has been thought through. This is the FIXER Bag.”

“The FIXER Bag is made in New Haven, Conn., here in the United States in the factory that still makes the original messenger bag from De Martini that started it all,” he continued.

“We added a water-proof zipper that lets you access all the inside of the bag through the top,” O’Leary said. “Back pocket. This is where if you choose the Don’t Shoot the Messenger Bag version, only that version is bulletproof.”

Nyberg: Mother-daughter jewelry-makers give back in big way

“This is a magnetic clasp that is made in Germany and what’s great about it is you can open it with one hand and close it with one hand,” he added.

“I carry [it] when I’m consulting. I carry a bunch of stuff with me,” O’Leary said. “Computer, tablet, all of that. Rechargers. I said, ‘Well, that’s a better way than just putting on a backpack that’s going to look good. I can walk into any meeting and it’s easy to carry.”

This FIXER Bag, which can be bulletproofed, will retail for $150. It’s on Kickstarter right now for the next two days. Click here to check it out.