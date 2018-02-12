Guilford mother fighting the opioid crisis gets recognized by President Trump

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sue Kruczek is receiving national attention for her fight in the opioid crisis.

On Monday, she was recognized by President Trump on Twitter:

Kruczek said, “That’s been my goal, to reach the president and now I know we did it. The acknowledgment that we are in the worst epidemic America has ever seen, the acknowledgment happened and a little bit of funding has been signed and that’s a start.”

Her son, Nick, died at 20-years-old from a heroin overdose. Kruczek, along with other grieving parents, sent the president a message for Valentine’s Day to get his attention.

Kruczek added, “Through our broken hearts we were hoping to warm the president’s heart. Flooding his desk with all the pictures of our beautiful children, lost too soon by addiction.”

In the letter, she shared Nick’s story about how his addiction started at age 15 from opioids and ultimately ended with his tragic death.

Kruczek said, “You think at 15 you are invincible and never for a minute did Nick expect to be a drug addict or be addicted to anything and certainly not die.”

She hopes her son’s story will help another family.

Kruczek added, “The heartache is so awful, so awful and it’s not the kind of pain that goes away.”

Kruczek told News 8 that there needs to be more funding for rehab centers.

“Nobody should ever have to wait for a bed. It’s a life or death situation,” she stated.

