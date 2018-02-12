Hartford man sentenced to federal prison for heroin, crack cocaine distribution

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man will spend time behind bars for his role in distributing narcotics.

Khadafi Castro, 40, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on Monday in Bridgeport for distributing heroin and crack cocaine.

Three years of supervised release will follow his imprisonment.

Between March and Aug. 2017, investigators made eight controlled purchases of heroin, fentanyl and/or crack cocaine from Castro in Hartford, according to statements made in court and court documents.

Castro was arrested on Aug. 14, 2017 and has been detained since then.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base.

Officials say Castro’s criminal history goes back more than 20 years and includes convictions for sexual assault, criminal weapon possession and drug trafficking.