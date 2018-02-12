How quickly you eat your food could impact your weight

Related Coverage Weight Watchers announces free memberships for teens

(ABC News) – A new study from Japan shows that your eating speed could influence what you weigh.

Researchers looked at six years of data on more than 59,000 overweight Japanese people.

They asked, “How quickly do you eat?”

The study found that the fast eaters, it seems, had higher body mass indexes.

Why? It might be because the body takes 20 minutes to recognize that the stomach is full. Fast eaters continue to eat after they’re full because there hasn’t been time to feel full yet.

Other links to higher weight? After dinner snacking and eating dinner within two hours of sleeping can be the culprits.

Their message: If you want a lower weight, you might try lingering a bit over your meals.