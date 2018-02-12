Malloy requests stay for Farmington parents facing deportation

Related Coverage Farmington parents facing deportation

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is hoping to help keep two Farmington parents who are facing deportation in the United States.

On Monday, Gov. Malloy released a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen requesting that her agency stay the deportation of Zhe Long Huang and Xiang Li to China.

The two currently live in Farmington with their two children who are both American citizens.

The family has been living in the United States for 20 years.

Xiang Jin Li and Zhe Long Huang are set to be deported on Feb. 16th.

Read Gov. Malloy’s full letter to Secretary Nielsen here.