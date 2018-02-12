Man accused of displaying gun outside North Haven restaurant

Published:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– North Haven Police arrested a man for allegedly displaying a gun during a fight outside of a restaurant on Saturday night.

Police say at around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to Harry’s Sports Grill, at 201 Washington Avenue, for the report of a patron displaying a gun. Upon arrival, Matthew Sheltra was detained and a loaded 9 mm glock pistol was found in his waistband.

According to police, witnesses said a dispute had occurred in the bar between two patrons and when it got loud, they went outside. Once outside, Sheltra allegedly displayed a handgun while yelling at a woman.

Sheltra was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm under the influence, breach of peace and threatening. His gun was also seized.

The incident remains under investigation.

