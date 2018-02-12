New report ranks Connecticut’s top high schools with the best teachers

(WTNH) — A new online report released Monday shows the 2018 ranking of public high schools with the best teachers in Connecticut.

The report, released by education data research site Niche.com, based their findings on key teaching statistics and teacher ratings from students and parents. The rankings also included teacher salaries, teacher absenteeism, teacher tenure, and student-to-teacher ratio in the classroom.

Here are the Top-10 High Schools with the Best Teachers in Connecticut
  1. Staples High School (Westport)
  2. Amity Regional High School (Bethany, Orange, Woodbridge)
  3. Wilton High School (Wilton)
  4. New Canaan High School (New Canaan)
  5. Weston High School (Weston)
  6. Avon High School (Avon)
  7. Glastonbury High School (Glastonbury)
  8. Simsbury High School (Simsbury)
  9. Ridgefield High School (Ridgefield)
  10. Lyme-Old Lyme High School (Lyme, Old Lyme)

You can see the complete list of all 114 ranked schools online here.

