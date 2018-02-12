PD: Wallingford man offers home improvements, steals jewelry from residence

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in a 2017 jewelry theft.

On Monday, police arrested 41-year-old Troy Tondalo for stealing jewelry from a North Haven home back on Sept. 23, 2017.

Officials say a resident on Clintonville Road reported approximately $55,000 worth of jewelry was missing from her home.

She said she recently hired a contractor to perform home improvements and noticed the jewelry was missing. An investigation led to Tondalo’s arrest.

Tondalo has been charged with Larceny in the 1st Degree and Offering Home Improvements without a License. He was held on a $50,000 bond.