Norwich Police seize 650 bags of fentanyl from couple’s home

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A Norwich couple was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl after police executed a search warrant at their home on Wednesday.

On February 7th, officers and detectives say they executed a search and seizure warrant at the home at 259 Yantic Street after a several months long investigation into the sale of fentanyl in the area.

During that search,officers seized over 650 bags of fentanyl, packaging materials, five opiate pain pills, a police scanner, over $100 in cash, and two way radios.

There were also two children living in the home.

Police arrested 33-year-old Christopher Dubicki and 30-year-old Angela Ziroli. They both were charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury to a minor.

Dubicki was held on a $10,000 bond, while Ziroli was released on a $10,000 bond.

Norwich Police ask anyone with information on drug dealing in the area to contact them at 860-886-5561 X3151 and X3152.