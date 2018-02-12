Norwich Police seize 650 bags of fentanyl from couple’s home

By Published: Updated:
Christopher Dubicki and Angela Ziroli (Norwich Police)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A Norwich couple was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl after police executed a search warrant at their home on Wednesday.

On February 7th,  officers and detectives say they executed a search and seizure warrant at the home at 259 Yantic Street after a several months long investigation into the sale of fentanyl in the area.

During that search,officers seized over 650 bags of fentanyl, packaging materials, five opiate pain pills, a police scanner, over $100 in cash, and two way radios.

There were also two children living in the home.

fentanyl Norwich Police seize 650 bags of fentanyl from couples home
(Norwich Police)

Police arrested 33-year-old Christopher Dubicki and 30-year-old Angela Ziroli. They both were charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury to a minor.

Dubicki was held on a $10,000 bond, while Ziroli was released on a $10,000 bond.

Norwich Police ask anyone with information on drug dealing in the area to contact them at 860-886-5561 X3151 and X3152.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s