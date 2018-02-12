PD: Man arrested for stabbing parents in Granby

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his parents in Granby on Monday morning.

Police say at around 3:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on Laurel Lane when they found two victims with knife wounds.

Both victims were conscious and taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

According to police, an adult male, who is believed to be the son of the victims, was taken into custody without incident at the home. His identity and charges have not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.