PD: Suspect crashes into utility pole during Ledyard police chase

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A suspect was injured after crashing into a utility pole during a police chase in Ledyard on Sunday night.

Police say at around 9:44 p.m., an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle that had an equipment violation in the business district of Gales Ferry. When the officer attempted to stop the car, it sped off northbound on Route 12 at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the officer pursued the car into Norwich, where the driver crashed into a utility pole, just south of the viaduct.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Derrick Helme, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Backus Hospital for treatment.

Police say charges are pending against Helme and that the incident remains under investigation.