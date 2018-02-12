Police: Milford man arrested after vehicle gets stuck on high school property

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man is facing charges after police say his vehicle got stuck while he was driving on high school property.

According to Milford police, on Sunday around 10:15 p.m., 28-year-old Brendan Pawliszga was driving his vehicle on a grass area of Joseph A. Foran High School when the car became stuck.

Units responded to the area and arrested Pawliszga.

He is facing charges of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree and Criminal Trespassing in the 3rd Degree.

It is not known why he was driving on the grass.