Raccoon Café gives visitors thrill of interaction

By Published: Updated:
When it comes to South Korean dining experiences, the Raccoon Cafe stands out.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KXAN) — When it comes to the cuisine of South Korea, one café stands out among the crowd.

There’s not really food here, just a few furry friends. That’s right, raccoons.

“In Korea we have lots of people who love the animals,” explains Ji Hyoyeon, the owner of Table A Raccoon Café, and he’s one of them.

He says the raccoons in his café were born in Korea, and are more kind and clean than the dumpster-divers we’re used to.

Patrons can hang out as long as they want, for just five bucks, and believe it or not, it’s actually a popular place for a date.

The business started as a cat café seven years ago. They’re still here, but now this small, two-story space is a memorable menagerie. There’s a Coati, Parakeet, meerkats and wallabies.

 

