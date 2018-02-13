Allegations of racial slurs at middle school basketball game in Prospect

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — Concerned parent Dee Williams, says things got ugly at a basketball game last week when her son’s team from City Hill Middle School in Naugatuck, traveled to Prospect to play Long River Middle School.

Williams says the N-word was being yelled at the City Hill team.

“My son is hurt, his feelings are hurt,” Williams said. “As a mom these are things that you try to protect your kids from.”

She complained to Regional School District 16, which covers Prospect. She also complained to her son’s district — Naugatuck Public Schools.

There was a meeting today with both school districts and the principals of both schools. There was also an investigation. Late this afternoon, the Superintendent of Regional School District 16, Michael Yamin, told News8 the results of that investigation.

“We concluded that we could not substantiate that racial slurs have occurred,” he said. “However, we do recognize that hateful remarks are dangerous, disturbing and disruptive. Everyone involved in our schools recognizes that disrespect, intimidation has no place in our community and wont be tolerated.”

Another Naugatuck parent agrees with the results of the investigation. He says he didn’t hear any racial slurs.

“A couple of people have asked me if I heard the N word,” James Ayash said. “I didn’t hear anything offensive along that line.”

Williams sticks by her story. At the very least, she says this incident should be used as a teachable moment for the middle school student-athletes. And on that front, Superintendent Yamin agrees. He says next week, both basketball teams will meet together off the court with counselors in a workshop to heal and grow.

“We’re going to discuss tolerance, cultural diversity, and respect,” said Supt. Yamin. “And that’s what we believe in in our community.”