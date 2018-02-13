Crews work to repair water main break in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews are working on an emergency water main break that is affecting a neighborhood in Bristol on Tuesday morning.

The Bristol Water Department says that they are working to repair a water main break on Country Lane. Customers in the area will be affected as water service will need to be shut off throughout the day.

Customers on Country Lane and surrounding areas may experience lower than normal water pressure, discolored water or no water at all.

According to the Bristol Water Department, crews will remain on site until service has been restored but it’s uncertain how long this repair will take.

Officials say that once service is restored, customers may still experience the discolored water so they should run the cold water in a bathtub until the water clears and wait to do laundry.