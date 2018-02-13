Crews work to repair water main break in Bristol

By Published:

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews are working on an emergency water main break that is affecting a neighborhood in Bristol on Tuesday morning.

The Bristol Water Department says that they are working to repair a water main break on Country Lane. Customers in the area will be affected as water service will need to be shut off throughout the day.

Customers on Country Lane and surrounding areas may experience lower than normal water pressure, discolored water or no water at all.

According to the Bristol Water Department, crews will remain on site until service has been restored but it’s uncertain how long this repair will take.

Officials say that once service is restored, customers may still experience the discolored water so they should run the cold water in a bathtub until the water clears and wait to do laundry.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s