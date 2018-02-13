Crowd rallies against proposal to open Connecticut shoreline for drilling

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A small crowd came out on Tuesday afternoon in Hartford, rallying to protect Connecticut’s beaches and businesses.

The group was marching in opposition to a federal proposal by the Department of Interior would open up 90 percent of the nation’s coastline, including all of Connecticut’s shores, to oil and natural gas drilling.

The Interior Department proposal has been met with opposition by many state lawmakers, as well as the business and conservation communities.

