DEEP: Arrest made, 2 others sought for illegal hunting in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 22-year-old Meriden man was arrested for illegal hunting on Monday after an investigation that began last Thanksgiving.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that a State Encon Police officer on patrol in Giuffrida Park in Meriden, saw an illegal hunting tree stand and other other items that suggested illegal hunting had taken place.

Through an investigation, it was alleged that 22-year-old Giovanni Carabetta had hunted in the park on November 21st and November 22nd.

According to DEEP, there is no hunting in Giuffrida Park and Meriden does not give out permission for people to hunt there.

Additionally, Carabetta was accused of not wearing the required four-hundred square inches of fluorescent orange while he was hunting, which is required to be worn from September 1st to the last day of February.

Carabetta was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, hunting on private land without permission of the owner of such land, and failure to wear four-hundred square inches of orange while hunting.

Chris Collibee, spokesperson for DEEP, says he has not been cooperative.

“The suspect said he doesn’t know who these other two individuals are, that were hunting with him, I’m sure that there are people out there aware of who these folks are, if they would come forward,” he said.

State Encon Police are also looking to identify two additional persons of interest who are believed to have been illegally hunting in Giuffrida Park during the same time period. Police released photos of the suspects from trail cameras.

Carabetta posted his $1,000 bond and will appear in court on February 26th.

Eric McGee is an avid hunter, and says there is a reason for the rules, and they must be followed.

“It gives the rest of us a bad name,” he said. “I hunt for the meat, I love the meat. I cook venison, it’s delicious. It is a good time, but you have to do it legally, it’s shame on them.”