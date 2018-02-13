Deputies find furr-ocious, 4-inch suspect on windshield

Published:
(Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Alameda County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a furry bandit, last scene snooping around a deputy’s K-9 vehicle.

Deputy Dennington was headed to his assignment at the Warriors game on Saturday, when the “suspect” was first spotted on the windshield of the car.

He is described by deputies as “4 inches tall, weighing 1 ounce and wearing a grey and white fury coat.”

Their “investigation” revealed the elusive criminal was likely a San Antonio Spurs fan “trying to intimidate” the officer in a potential attempted car-jacking.

The Sheriff’s Department joked, “We are not sure if this was an attempted car jacking but this little mouse popped up on the windshield of Deputy Brandon Dennington’s K9 vehicle… Thankfully, the Warriors won and Deputy Dennington got to the game on time.”

