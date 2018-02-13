Former Vice President Joe Biden to speak at Southern Connecticut State

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Connecticut next month.

Biden will be a guest speaker at Southern Connecticut State University on March 23. He’s scheduled to talk about protecting children, ensuring LGBTQ equality, shaping foreign policy, strengthening the middle class and ending violence against women through the “It’s on Us,” campaign.

He’s also scheduled to speak about his experiences from a lifetime of public service.

Student tickets start at $25. Regular seating starts at $65. Visit Southern’s Distinguished Lecture Series page for tickets and more information.