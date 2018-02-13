Husband travels to all 7 continents with wheelchair-bound wife

(WTNH) — Around Valentine’s Day, everyone wants to hear a good love story. We have one about a husband’s dedication to his wife, in sickness and in health.

“It was 1960 in Pawtucket, R.I., and at that time, the churches used to sponsor dances in the back of the parking lot,” explained Andrew Fierlit. “So, I approached Donna and my pickup line at the time was, ‘Do you have any gum?’ Well, she told me to ‘Get lost.'”

Gum or no gum, now 58 years, four children, 12 grandchildren and many great memories later, the Fierlit love is still everlasting. But, things haven’t always been easy.

“She was 45, she suffered a brain aneurysm,” said Andrew. “Their original assessment was to put her in a nursing home and I was not going to do that. I told them we would live a normal life.”

But they haven’t lived a normal life, they have lived far beyond the norm.

“That was our next adventure, South Africa,” Andrew stated.

Together, the two have traveled the world, visiting 27 countries and every continent all in Donna’s wheelchair. She named the wheelchair “Proud Mary” because it keeps on rolling. But Donna knows it’s Andrew who keeps that wheelchair moving in the first place.

“I feel he truly loves me,” explained Donna. “That he would do anything in the world for me.”