Huskies react as Chris Dailey elected to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

(WTNH)–During UConn’s convincing win over Louisville on Monday night, associate head coach Chris Dailey learned that she will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

It’s quite an honor for one of the games most respected coaches. Dailey may be number two on the bench, but she’s number one to her players.

The coach and some of her players reacted to the news:

“You know its humbling. So many great people that have been part of basketball, to have my name associated with the Class of 2018 is not something that I ever thought would happen,” Dailey said.

“She does almost just as much for this program as Coach [Auriemma] does, and just being able to have her and someone like her to go to at all times, shes just keeps track of everyone, whether it’s academics your personal life, or it’s on the court she knows every little thing that happens,” said Katie Lou Samuelson.

“Hey look, who’s ever in the Hall of Fame deserves to be there, but I don’t know anybody that deserves it more than she does, so I’m thrilled for her and all the other people that got in,” Geno Auriemma said.

“I mean CD is absolutely incredible,” said Kia Nurse. “When you come here and you meet her and you’re in the program, you can see everything that she does everyday, her ability to do the team-building stuff, the off-the-court stuff and make sure that you’re ready to enter the real world after you leave this place, just by simple rules or simple things that she’ll help you out with, and she has an open door policy so she means the world to us.”

“There’s no one more deserving than her, and when she means so much to this program, and I mean me individually as a player, she’s just completely changed who I am and she’s always been there for me and always got me through a lot and making sure that I improve everyday and she deserves it,” said Gabby Williams.