Medical Examiner releases UConn professor’s cause of death

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has released the cause of UConn professor Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi’s death Tuesday morning.

Officials say 84-year-old Dr. Bigazzi’ died from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to authorities, on Feb. 5th he was found dead in his home in Burlington after local and state police were called to check on his well-being.

State police took control of the investigation and on Feb. 6th the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) ruled his death a homicide.

Police arrested 70-year-old Linda L. Kosuda-Bigazzi on Feb. 9th for the murder of Dr. Bigazzi. She was charged with attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities say she was unable to post her court set bond of $1.5 million and will be arraigned at Bristol Superior Court on Tuesday Feb. 13th.

The Connecticut State Police say they would like to speak to anyone who had direct contact with Dr. Bigazzi between July 2017 and February 2018, including contractors who performed work at the home. They say to contact detectives at 860-626-7922.