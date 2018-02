EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Simsbury woman is facing charges, accused in a strange crime.

Police say she’s responsible for the human feces that have been left in the middle of the cul-de-sac on Kirkstone Drive in East Granby.

43-year-old Holly Malone has been charged with Breach of Peace.

Police say the feces were discovered three times in the same spot.

Officials say a motion-activated camera was installed in the area, leading police to Malone who admitted to being involved in the crime.