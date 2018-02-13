Police lieutenant charged with stealing from the department

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A Bridgeport police lieutenant has been charged with stealing money from the department.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2EmSOXJ) that Lt. Stephen Shuck was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree larceny charge and released on a promise to appear in court.

It was not immediately clear if Shuck has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. There is no phone listing for Shuck.

Details of the theft, including the amount of money involved, have not been made public.

Police Chief Armando Perez says Shuck has been suspended without pay while the incident is being investigated.

Chief Perez added, “This is a sad day. Lieutenant Shuck was an academy classmate, and we came on the department at the same time. However, my job is to protect and serve the citizens of this city and to uphold the integrity of the Police Department and that is what I’m doing.”