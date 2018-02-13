Police: Suspects use pepper spray on home health aide, burglarize elderly woman

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A burglary involving an elderly woman’s home in Ansonia is under investigation by police.

According to Ansonia police, on Tuesday around 2:20 p.m., officials received a complaint regarding two people entering a residence on High Acres Road, assaulting an occupant and stealing items.

Officials say the suspects entered the home through an unlocked door and used pepper spray when confronted by a home health aide. The suspects then allegedly took items from the home before fleeing the scene. It is not known at this time what was stolen.

A lock down was requested for nearby schools while a K9 track was attempted. Authorities say there was no connection between the incident and the schools.

Crews treated the home health aide on the scene. The 88-year-old woman who lives in the home is believed to be unhurt.

The suspects have not been located and the investigation is ongoing.