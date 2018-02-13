Police: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges after a motor vehicle stop led to a drug bust in Orange.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m., troopers witnessed a vehicle conduct a violation. Officers then stopped the vehicle on Route 114 near New Haven Avenue.

Officials say the smell of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle prompted a further investigation.

Police say a K9 officer along with troopers discovered more than one pound of marijuana, one half kilogram of cocaine and approximately $2,500 in cash inside of the vehicle.

Units then arrested both the operator, 20-year-old Jocelyn Serrano-Rivera of Hamden, and the passenger, 24-year-old Jonathan Brito of Derby.

Both are facing similar charges, including Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, and other related charges.

Serrano-Rivera was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Brito was held on a $250,000 bond and was also set to appear in court on Tuesday.