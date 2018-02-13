Stabbing victim: Suspect is a friend who didn’t do it

By Published: Updated:

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state’s case against a Bridgeport man charged in a stabbing at a Stamford restaurant appears to be coming apart because the victim says the suspect didn’t do it.

The Stamford Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2ChjrLS) that 22-year-old Taquan McCrae was released by a judge last week at the request of the prosecution.

McCrae had been detained on $100,000 bond since May following his arrest after another man was stabbed twice during a fight at Brother Jimmy’s BBQ. He was facing a first-degree assault charge and faced 20 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say he was found with a knife that had the victim’s blood on it.

But the victim says McCrae is a friend with whom he went to the bar, and that McCrae helped him after the stabbing.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s