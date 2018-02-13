Stabbing victim: Suspect is a friend who didn’t do it

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state’s case against a Bridgeport man charged in a stabbing at a Stamford restaurant appears to be coming apart because the victim says the suspect didn’t do it.

The Stamford Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2ChjrLS) that 22-year-old Taquan McCrae was released by a judge last week at the request of the prosecution.

McCrae had been detained on $100,000 bond since May following his arrest after another man was stabbed twice during a fight at Brother Jimmy’s BBQ. He was facing a first-degree assault charge and faced 20 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say he was found with a knife that had the victim’s blood on it.

But the victim says McCrae is a friend with whom he went to the bar, and that McCrae helped him after the stabbing.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.