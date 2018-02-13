Waterford country club owner facing drug charges

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–He’s often gotten praise but now he may be getting some unwanted attention.

57-year-old David Mortimer, along with 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil, were arrested February 2nd after leaving the Mynx Cabaret in Groton.

Police reportedly suspected Mortimer, who owns the Great Neck Country Club in Waterford, of supplying cocaine to the exotic dancers. He faces charges of possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.

“It is surprising, shocking actually,” says Susan Darna of Lyme.

McNeil faces charges of possession and sale of narcotics. The Regional Community Enhancement Task force was conducting surveillance at the strip club and stopped the men after they left. Police seized cocaine, money, and a vehicle.

“You hear about it on the news. You just don’t expect that stuff to happen around here,” said Darna who was shopping in Waterford. “I suppose there’s that undercurrent everywhere.”

Mortimer and his wife bought the Great Neck Country Club back in 2012, and since then they have been credited with bringing the once-struggling Waterford golf course back to life.

“Nice people. They’re very nice people,” said Shirley Vanoverloop of Waterford. “So, I feel bad. It’s too bad.”

She is surprised to hear about the arrest. She’s not a member of the country club but often dines there.

“It’s wonderful,” said Vanoverloop. “Best place around. Best restaurant too, Langley’s excellent.”

Both men were released on $2,500 bonds. They will be in court on Friday.