Waterford country club owner facing drug charges

By Published:

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–He’s often gotten praise but now he may be getting some unwanted attention.

57-year-old David Mortimer, along with 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil, were arrested February 2nd after leaving the Mynx Cabaret in Groton.

Police reportedly suspected Mortimer, who owns the Great Neck Country Club in Waterford, of supplying cocaine to the exotic dancers. He faces charges of possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.

“It is surprising, shocking actually,” says Susan Darna of Lyme.

McNeil faces charges of possession and sale of narcotics. The Regional Community Enhancement Task force was conducting surveillance at the strip club and stopped the men after they left. Police seized cocaine, money, and a vehicle.

“You hear about it on the news. You just don’t expect that stuff to happen around here,” said Darna who was shopping in Waterford. “I suppose there’s that undercurrent everywhere.”

Mortimer and his wife bought the Great Neck Country Club back in 2012, and since then they have been credited with bringing the once-struggling Waterford golf course back to life.

“Nice people. They’re very nice people,” said Shirley Vanoverloop of Waterford. “So, I feel bad. It’s too bad.”

She is surprised to hear about the arrest. She’s not a member of the country club but often dines there.

“It’s wonderful,” said Vanoverloop. “Best place around. Best restaurant too, Langley’s excellent.”

Both men were released on $2,500 bonds. They will be in court on Friday.

waterford country club owner arrest 6 Waterford country club owner facing drug charges

waterford country club owner arrest 5 Waterford country club owner facing drug charges

waterford country club owner arrest 4 Waterford country club owner facing drug charges

waterford country club owner arrest 3 Waterford country club owner facing drug charges

waterford country club owner arrest 2 Waterford country club owner facing drug charges

waterford country club owner arrest 1 Waterford country club owner facing drug charges

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s