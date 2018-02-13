West Haven Police search for driver in January hit and run

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– West Haven Police are looking for the driver who left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries after a hit and run last month.

Police say at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, January 29th, a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Derby Avenue, before stopping and then fleeing the scene. The victim was left in the roadway while the car then headed eastbound on Derby Avenue, towards New Haven.

The pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital. Their identity has not been released.

According to police, the vehicle is described as light colored and possibly an early 2000’s model.

Police are now asking for help in locating the driver. They ask anyone who may have seen something or who has any information, to contact them at 203-937-3925.