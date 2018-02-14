2 women sought by police for stealing purses, wallets

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are searching for two women who allegedly stole purses and wallets.

According to police, the suspects stole the items from businesses on New Britain Avenue back on Feb. 8 around 1:00 p.m.

Police say a child between the ages of 8 and 10 was with the suspects at the time of the incidents.

Authorities say the same two women are also wanted for questioning in similar cases in South Windsor and Darien.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford police at 860-570-8999.