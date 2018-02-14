3 arrested in Wallingford for alleged credit card fraud

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police arrested three people at a Walmart who are accused of credit card fraud.

According to officials, all three tried to buy $4,000 worth of electronics from the store with multiple counterfeit credit cards.

Marian Nunn (left), Tyra Barber (center) and Pierre Louis (right) (Photo: Wallingford police)

Following an investigation, police arrested Mariah Nunn of Groton, Tyra Barber of Brooklyn, and Pierre Louis of Philadelphia as they were leaving the store around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

All three are facing charges of larceny and identity theft, among other related charges.

