3 arrested in Wallingford for alleged credit card fraud

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police arrested three people at a Walmart who are accused of credit card fraud.

According to officials, all three tried to buy $4,000 worth of electronics from the store with multiple counterfeit credit cards.

Following an investigation, police arrested Mariah Nunn of Groton, Tyra Barber of Brooklyn, and Pierre Louis of Philadelphia as they were leaving the store around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

All three are facing charges of larceny and identity theft, among other related charges.