Animal Control officers rescue Hamden cat stuck in chair

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden cat is recovering after it was rescued from being stuck in a recliner last week.

Hamden Police’s Animal Control Division says that on February 6th ,officers responded to a home on Vantage Road for a feline stuck in a recliner.

Upon arrival, officers found the Persian feline in distress. It was discovered that the cat’s tail was stuck between a motor and cross bar in the electrical recliner. Another part of the tail was also entangled around a threaded rod.

Officers were able to remove the cross bar, which freed some of tail, before removing the entire rod from the chair’s frame.

The cat, Pixie, was then rushed to Central Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

Pixie is recovering her injuries at this time.