Bridgeport woman arrested in Route 15 wrong-way crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport woman was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Route 15 in Fairfield Tuesday night.

Police say just before 11 p.m., a GMC Acadia was traveling on Route 15 northbound, south of exit 46, in the left lane, while a Toyota Rav 4 was traveling in the right lane, when a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the northbound left lane struck the GMC on the left front side. This caused the GMC to lose control and go into the right lane, causing the Toyota to strike it on its left side.

The driver of the GMC and his two passengers were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan, 58-year-old Ashley Cooper, was treated for injuries and released from Bridgeport Hospital, before being arrested. She was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

All three vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

